Jesse Marsch insists Jack Harrison is happy at Leeds United after the winger’s stunning opening goal helped them secure a 3-1 win at Accrington in the FA Cup.

Harrison, linked with a £20million move to Premier League rivals Leicester, gave Leeds an interval lead with a 25-yard rocket before two second-half goals in as many minutes from Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra killed the tie.

Accrington teenager Leslie Adekoya scored within a minute of stepping off the bench to deservedly pull one back for the Sky Bet League One side.

When asked about Harrison’s future at Elland Road, Marsch, who embraced his player after the final whistle said: “Listen, all I’ll say is, I really like Jack first as a person. He’s one of the most incredible people I’ve ever coached.

Jack Harrison of Leeds scored in the Cup win at Accrington but is wanted by Leicester City. (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“We like him here. We want to keep him. He’s performing really well. I think getting him fit and healthy has been a big key. He’s got flexibility in the way he plays.”

Leicester have been reported to have made a £20m bid for Harrison, whose Leeds contract expires at the end of next season.

Marsch said: “You know, when things start circulating, it’s never so easy to just stay focused on what your job is, but I’ve tried to have open dialogue with him and be very honest with him and we have that kind of relationship.

“And then, you know, he does like it here. You know, that’s all I can say. It’s not like he’s itching to leave.”

Leeds sealed their place in the fifth round for the first time in seven years and for only the fourth time in two decades and Marsch is hoping for a home tie.

“Yeah, that’s what I think would be really great, to play at Elland Road in such an important match and get our fans involved and get everybody excited in the city.

