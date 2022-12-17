Jack Harrison update provided as Leeds United star pulls out of friendly against Real Sociedad

Jack Harrison’s absence from Leeds United’s friendly win over Real Sociedad on Friday night was merely a precaution, Jesse Marsch’s assistant coach Rene Maric has said.

The winger was named in the starting XI but was forced to pull out during the warm-up as Willy Gnonto took his place in the line-up. Maric felt Harrison could have played but with less than two weeks until a return to competitive action, it was not worth the risk.

"It's a phase of pre-season that's unusual in winter, situations you opt out of going into risk," said Maric.

"So Jack is not injured. And I think he could have pushed to play but why should we risk it 12 days before Man City, that maybe risks something for the training process towards Miss City or even the game, when you can take him out today, and train him properly the next day. So that's the reasoning behind some of these decisions."

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Jack Harrison of Leeds United applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Leeds United and Fulham FC at Elland Road on October 23, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen made their first appearances since returning from the World Cup in Qatar while Tyler Adams did not feature.

Several first-team players missed the friendly due to injury with Junior Firpo, Diego Llorente, Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville, Robin Koch, Luis Sinisterra, Stuart Dallas and Illan Meslier all absent.

Dallas is one player definitely unavailable against Manchester City as he continues to recover from a long-term leg injury while it is unclear which of the other players will recover in time for the Premier League fixture on December 28.

Martin Zubimendi opened the scoring at Elland Road but goals in either half from Pascal Struijk and Rodrigo saw the Whites come from behind to claim the victory. French Ligue 1 side, AS Monaco visit West Yorkshire in Leeds’ final game before their return to competitive action.

Maric feels the games are perfect preparation for Leeds after the Premier League season was paused for the World Cup in Qatar.

“You’re always facing different opposition and different styles,” added Maric.

“Elche and Sociedad, you can’t really compare them perfectly, but both are really good tests and have players that can pressure.

“Especially today [against Sociedad], we saw some situations. David Silva is an amazing player - so our players see how they have to behave to win the ball and follow our principles.

