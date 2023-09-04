Jaidon Anthony is Leeds United's 'best possible solution' to Luis Sinisterra departure, says Daniel Farke
The winger moved to Bournemouth in a loan move only confirmed an hour after Friday's transfer window technically shut.
Despite that, Leeds were able to acquire fellow wide player Jaidon Anthony, who moves in the opposite direction, also on loan.
"I praised Luis more or less since my arriving, we spoke about what a player he is and that he can be an outstanding, dominating player at this level so if I tell you I'm happy Luis is away no one would believe me," said Farke, whose side drew 0-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
"We tried everything to keep him but his contractual situation was complicated so sometimes in the end you have to accept reality.
"You also have to accept the tough reality and adapt to it.
"I have to praise the key people in our club because
"When you lose a key player with a few hours to go (in the transfer window) you can feel sorry for yourself but we tried to find the best possible replacement and with Jaidon Anthony I think we found the best possible option.
"He's a proven Championship player. He's started in many games at Premier League level, he's a brilliant lad desperate to be here and he's at an age where he will improve."
Leeds fans voiced their displeasure against Sinisterra on Saturday. The Colombian winger pulled out of matches against Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion so as not to jeopardise the move, only to make a goalscoring return to the side at Ipswich Town.