Liverpool played Salzburg in the Champions League group stages in 2019, with the Reds winning both games – 4-3 at Anfield and 2-0 in Austria.

Milner and Haaland, who were both born in Leeds, featured in the two meetings with the Man City striker scoring in the seven-goal thriller at Anfield.

The pair faced each other again on Sunday as Mohammed Salah’s goal 15 minutes from time secured a 1-0 victory for Liverpool over Man City in an enthralling contest on Merseyside.

Milner was born in Leeds and made his professional debut for the club while Haaland was also born in the city during his father’s time playing at Elland Road.

After the game, Milner was asked if Haaland tried to bond with him over their mutual love of Leeds but the Liverpool midfielder, who was deployed at right-back on Sunday, offered a surprise revelation.

“I can confirm he said he was going to sign for Leeds a few years ago when we played against him,” he said.

"He was obviously lying, so that is disappointing.”

Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland gestures to supporters as he leaves after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 16, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Asked if Haaland spoke to Milner about Leeds at Anfield, the veteran midfielder said: “We had a little chat, yeah.”

Milner could face his former club later this month as Leeds take on Liverpool at Anfield on October 29.