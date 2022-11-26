Leeds United midfielder and United States captain Tyler Adams came in for high praise from Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville after his nation’s 0-0 draw with England on Friday night.

The US have two points from their opening two World Cup fixtures in Qatar but victory over Iran on Tuesday will secure their passage into the last 16 – regardless of what happens between England and Wales in the other Group B contest.

Neville feels that the USA will be happy with the point and praised the effectiveness of the midfield trio for the Americans, which included Adams who delivered another impressive display as captain of his country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Manchester United defender felt the United States midfielders looked “sharper” than their England counterparts and believed the Three Lions’ midfield struggled come the end of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They will be pretty pleased – they will be delighted with a draw,” said Neville on ITV.

"If you said to the US that at the start of this group that if they won their final game they’d go through then I think they’d be absolutely snap your hand off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought they were really bright – their three midfield players. I like midfield players that play the ball to each other, I thought our midfielders took the easy ball out to the full-back.

"Their midfielders combined and got it through to [Christian] Pulisic. I just thought they were better, they were sharper. The worry for me was that the USA would tire after what we saw against Wales but we looked leggy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: Bukayo Saka of England is tackled by Tyler Adams of United States during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at Al Bayt Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"I thought Declan [Rice], who is unbelievable – dynamic and athletic – I just thought he looked sluggish. He was a little bit off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher also reserved praise for Adams, as he tweeted: “A draw was a fair result, the energy of Adams and [Weston] Mckennie was excellent and Pulisic showed his class at times.”