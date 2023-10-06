Jamie Shackleton injury could cause selection headaches for Leeds United's Daniel Farke
It is a position which has caused headaches at Elland Road for so long.
Sam Byram has been filling in for the injued Junior Firpo, but manager Daniel Farke has been wary in the past of playing him three times in a week. He has not ruled that out this time, arguing the schedule is kinder with two home games better spaced out.
Central midfielder Jamie Shackleton has been filling in both full-back positions to good effect, but missed Wednesday's 1-0 win over B
Queens Park Rangers with a shoulder problem.
"Jamie will certainly miss the game, the shoulder is too painful, we need some further assessment," said Farke. "I hope he's available on the other side of the international break.
"It's definitely bad news.
"With Sam Byram we'll have to see, we'll make a late call. The situation is slightly better than last time because he's more and more in his rhythm."
Pascal Struijk has played at left-back plenty of times but Farke hinted he might look elsewhere rather than move a key player.
Joe Rodon and Jaidon Anthony picked up problems this week.
"Joe's all right he's a warrior, Welsh, no problem at all.
"Jaidon Anthony is 50-50 with a knock. Yesterday he rolled his ankle, today he's much improved."