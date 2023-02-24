Javi Gracia addresses his 'clear objective' at Leeds United after taking over as head coach at Premier League outfit

LEEDS UNITED head coach Javi Gracia has stated that his only remit from the club's hierarchy this season is to save the club from relegation after being brought in on a flexible contract.

The Spaniard was introduced to the press on Friday lunch-time, shortly after the club confirmed that his work permit had been granted after he had agreed terms to take over at the Elland Road club earlier this week.

The ex-Watford chief takes over a club who are without a win in the top-flight since November 5 - having won just twice at league level since August 21.

United are second-from-bottom in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday's crunch game with the only side currently below them in the standings in Southampton.

Javi Gracia is the new Leeds United manager. Picture: Leeds United AFC.

Leeds are on a club record equalling winless streak at Premier League level, which stands at ten matches.

Gracia said: "The club, in this moment, is focused on the target, which is clear and this helps all of us to work in one direction and one way.

"When I spoke with them, they were clear with me that we need to achieve the objective. From my first day, I was in the same way and I was looking for one opportunity like this one and it was easy to speak with them and arrive here."

Meanwhile, Gracia insists that the wait for his work permit documentation to get resolved has not affected preparations for the key match with the Saints in any way, shape or form.

He said: "Of course, we have been keeping an eye all the time on the team and preparing many things.

"From today, I have the permit. We have been preparing by watching so many matches and speaking about the (Southampton) game and I think we are prepared and the players know perfectly what we are doing to do.

"We are full of energy and commitment because we know it is a crucial game.”

Gracia took Watford to their highest-league finish - 11th - in over thirty years in his one full season in England in 2018-19 and also led the Hertfordshire club to just their second-ever FA Cup final in their history.

Having felt good vibes when he initially came to the Hornets, the 52-year-old has stressed that he has experienced something similar on heading to West Yorkshire.

He continued: "At both clubs, I felt really well from my first day.

"When I arrived here, it was an amazing club and I felt the same at Watford. A great family and life was really well and an unforgettable experience and I hope it will be the same here at Leeds, with good results and good football and all our supporters enjoying it with the team.

Meanwhile, Leeds have confirmed that Gracia's long-time assistant Zigor Aranalde will join him at Leeds.

Mikel Antia, who played alongside Gracia at Real Sociedad and has coaching experience in England at Newcastle United, has also been brought in as an assistant coach alongside Juan Jose Solla.

Solla comes in as fitness coach, having most recently worked at Ligue 1 side Marseille.

