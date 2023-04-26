All Sections
Javi Gracia delighted with Illan Meslier response as he calls on Leeds United to stand together

Javi Gracia says it is important Leeds United "stay together" after seeing Illan Meslier respond well to recent criticism.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST

Sky pundit Jamie Carragher in particular singled the young goalkeeper out for criticism for his performance in the televised game against Liverpool, though he was by no means alone, and Meslier was again at fault in defeat at Fulham on Saturday.

But in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Leicester City he made an important second-half double save which had Elland Road singing his name.

That was an even bigger show of faith because it came at a stage of the game where many fan were no longer able to contain their frustration with coach Gracia and his reluctance to make substitutions.

BIG SAVES: Leeds United goalkeeper Illan MeslierBIG SAVES: Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier
The Spaniard was delighted with Meslier's performance, and used it to send out a wider message.

"He's a great keeper but like all players, even younger players have ups and downs," said Gracia. "It's a process and something you have to accept. At this moment it's hard.

"When someone makes a mistake we only see the bad things but of course he's a very good keeper and all the players we have are good players.

"We only have to manage the moment and try to stay together and get the results we need until the end (of the season)."

Leeds next game, at Bournemouth on Sunday, has huge significance in the context of their season.

The Cherries sit three points above Leeds in the table, although they will hope to change that when they play their match in this midweek round, at bottom-placed Southampton on Thursday.

After that the Whites face two in-form teams in Manchester City and Newcastle United, before finishing with London sides West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

With Spurs under new temporary management and the Hammers on the back of a Europa Conference League semi-final, second-guessing the mindsets of either is difficult at this stage.

Leeds are two points above the Premier League relegation although that could be cut to one if Everton avoid defeat at home to Newcastle on Thursday, or if Nottingham Forest beat Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday.

