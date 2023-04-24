IN MANY respects, Javi Gracia has been here before.

Namely right at the start of his Leeds United tenure back in the dying embers of winter.

Ahead of his first match in charge, another relegation six-pointer at Elland Road like tonight’s fixture, there was discord in their air among supporters following painful defeats at Goodison Park and the City Ground when Leeds were clearly not in a good place.

The same applies now, even if the manner of United's recent eviscerations to Liverpool and Crystal Palace were rather far more gruesome.

Javi Gracia, pictured in his first match in charge of Leeds United against Southampton. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Gracia's maiden match, of course, ended in a precious 1-0 victory over Southampton in a must-win fixture on February 25.

Exactly two months on, Leeds face another against a separate side down among the dead men in Leicester City. A similar outcome would greatly revive Gracia's side in the present, however it arrives.

Gracia said: "I think all of us can feel we are living in tough moments in the most important part of the season.

"But at the same time, I remember when I arrived, we were in second bottom and emotionally in a difficult moment as well. And we were able to change that dynamic. We did it and we can do it again after these three bad results.

"We can change that dynamic and try to come back to the good results."

Following tonight's game, Leeds then head to Bournemouth for another match of immense significance against a direct rival on Sunday.Gracia is not looking that far ahead yet and that is very wise in the circumstances.

The 52-year-old is doing it tough alongside everyone else of a Leeds persuasion at the minute.

A quietly-spoken individual who is plainly at his happiest away from media attention, the Spaniard is clearly feeling the hurt of a painful last few weeks and feels a sense of responsibility.

He has six games to turn things around and rescue Leeds's season and his own prospects of sticking around at Elland Road, quite possibly.

He added: "All the games are important and for the next game is important. The moment I am living (managing Leeds), I put my life there.

"I put everything into this next game and challenge. The six games are my life. We are all concentrating on that.

"I enjoy my job. I prefer to be a player than a manager, but I can't do it now. I know there are good moments and bad moments.

"In this moment, we are working hard because I think there are many people in this - workers all around the club - that really deserve to remain in the Premier League.

"Thinking of that, I have to put in everything to achieve the objective.

"I do my job on the training ground and see Victor (Orta) and Angus (Kinnear - CEO) around the team after and before the games and they always supporting me and the team.

"I will be very happy for these people (should Leeds stay up) as I know the effort they are doing to finish well."

Last six games: Leeds WLWLLL; Leicester DLLLLW.

Referee: P Tierney (Wigan).