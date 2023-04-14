NOT FOLLOWING the game plan - more especially in their defensive structure - is the reason why Leeds United have shipped ten goals in their last three Premier League matches as opposed to the absence of Max Wober.

That's the view of head coach Javi Gracia ahead of Monday's encounter with Liverpool.

The Austrian defender has missed the trio of games against Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Arsenal after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty with his country, with his absence viewed as a factor by many supporters in United's second-half implosion in Sunday's 5-1 blitzing at the hands of the Eagles in particular.

Gracia says that Wober has managed to do some training this week, but is coy as to whether the January arrival could be involved against Liverpool.

On the high number of concessions without Wober, he said: "It's something we have to improve, but the best thing for us in the previous games is that we didn't concede many chances.

"The best thing for us if we work following the plan, respect ourselves, then we have a better level defending and attacking and get good results.

"All of them have done hard work this week trying to pay attention to take care of the little details because after all, these things make a difference.

"We suffered against Palace, the players have worked very well this week and I'm sure they've learned from those mistakes."

As to whether Wober will be fit, Gracia continued: "To be honest I don't know yet, he's training some days with the team, but we have two days more before the game and it's something we have to see during the next few days."

The Spaniard admits there are some other injury concerns ahead of the clash with the Merseysiders, who they beat 2-1 in the reverse fixture at Anfield.