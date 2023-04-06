Javi Gracia says 'nothing's changed' after Leeds United's big win over Nottingham Forest

Javi Gracia says nothing has changed after Tuesday's win over Nottingham Forest pushed them five places up the table.

Such jumps – and falls – are slightly deceptive because the league is so tight. The Whites are only two points above the relegation zone.

But to beat a relegation rivals so comfortably – it was more straight-forward than the 2-1 result suggested – was a huge confidence boost to a side who have also beaten Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Spaniard's five Premier League games as coach.

They play another relegation rival at home on Sunday, when Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace are the visitors.

STEADY APPROACH: Leeds United coach Javi Gracia

And Gracia's whole approach is never to get ahead of himself, never look too far ahead.

"For me nothing's changed," he insisted. "We need more points and we try to play with the same desire, the same energy. Nothing's changed for me.

"We have to know how difficult it is to get a win in this competition. We know how hard it is to get the three points.

"Of course we have a positive opportunity.

"We have to be humble and give importance to every single game."

Gracia says he is working with the same squad with no apparent injuries in midweek, and no one expected to come back into the picture at such short notice.