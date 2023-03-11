Talking – at least to the media, in English – is clearly not one of the favourite pastimes of Leeds United coach Javi Gracia.

The Spanish coach is all about meaningful actions, not cheap words, a point he has been stressing to his players ahead of today's scheduled Premier League visit of Brighton and Hove Albion.

We do not know the details of his "flexible contract" but it is very safe to assume it all hangs on results, and one result in particular: staying in the Premier League.

Whatever else he says or does, Gracia knows defeats will “kill” his Elland Road career. It is a good job coaching has taught him how to adapt quickly.

Victor Orta has pursued a largely long-termist policy as director of football, focusing recruitment more on the potential in players like Willy Gnonto, Georginio Rutter and most recently 18-year-old centre-back Diogo Monteiro than quick fixes.

But with Pontevedra, Cadiz, Villarreal B, Olympiacos Volou, Kerkyra, Almeria, Osasuna, Malaga, Rubin Kazan, Watford, Valencia and Al Sadd on his CV, Gracia does not need telling twice that modern coaching is all about the here and now.

He has 15 games to keep Leeds in the Premier League and if he fails, he will almost certainly be looking for a 14th club since 2007.

One win and one (league) defeat in, Leeds are out of the relegation zone, but only on goal difference.

ADAPTABLE: The many clubs Javi Gracia has worked for have taught him the need to bed in very quickly

With the division so tight Crystal Palace in 12th are only six points above bottom-of-the-table Bournemouth, there can be no bedding in a man partly chosen because he has worked at its sharp end before.

"When you arrive at a new place, a new job, you always need time to know about what's all around you – all the people, all the players, to have more information about the important things," he says.

"You need time to know the players, to know all the club, many different things, but you have to adapt very, very quickly because if you don't, the results kill you.

"With the experience you have, it's something you have (in you). I've been in different countries and different situations and all of them helped me to adapt quickly and know the most important things as soon as possible.

POTENTIAL: £35M forward Georginio Rutter was bought as a long-term investment

"This week I've had time to see the second (under-21) team, last week I didn't. It's good to know more about the club and even the supporters and many things but more than time, I need results."

Rutter perfectly sums up the dilemma, a 20-year-old striker who arrived not totally confident in his English and without a stellar goalscoring record at Hoffenheim. The club record £35m transfer fee would have been a wise investment by a side able to allow him to find his feet, but time will tell if it was too much of a luxury for one needing results – and especially goals – yesterday.

"Everybody can see he's a young player that needs time to give his best face but he always tries to do things well and help the team," reflects Gracia.

"Because we have a young team we need to work to improve because we need results as soon as possible but at the same time we have to keep the confidence in the young players."

GOALSCORING BURDEN: Leeds United cannot simply rely on Rodrigo for goals when the Spaniard returns from injury

Rutter needs help. He needs it from team-mates shouldering some of the goalscoring burden. Rodrigo, close to a return after injuring his ankle at Accrington Stanley, has 10 Premier League goals this season but the next best is Crysencio Summerville's four. It is not enough.

He also needs it from the crowd but Gracia takes that as a given.

"Yeah," confirms Gracia when asked if he has spoken to his players about stepping up, "but we don't have to talk about it, we have to do it.

"In the last games we've missed some chances but we created the chances. Now we have to be focused on trying to finish better.

"This week we did many different exercises to try to finish better.

"But games are different to training sessions and you have to show in that moment your character, your composure. You have to finish well.

"What I can do is try to support my players, to give them the confidence they need. I'm sure with the work we're doing, in the next games we will see the difference.

"It's about the whole team attacking and defending to have the balance we need. Only by doing all these things well will we have some chances in the game."

The players will certainly have a cheerleader in the dugout.

"For me, my players are always the best and my team is always the best," says Gracia. "I'll always be optimistic and positive to give my players the confidence they need and not only the confidence. I have to help them to improve."

Whether fans share that optimism or not, Gracia believes their love is unconditional. He has won his only Elland Road game as Leeds coach, three vital points against relegation rivals Southampton.

"We need the fans and I think they know it," he says. "The fans are always really close to this team and now it's even more important but I don't like to speak about it because it seems like if I'm asking (for) something, they don't do it. They usually do it.

"We have to give them their reward with good points, good results and good matches."