Javi Gracia's pride and disappointment as Leeds United take step forward but drop down the Premier League

Javi Gracia looked back on Leeds United's 2-2 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion with a mixture of pride and disappointment.

But the Spaniard thinks the Whites will be stronger for the game, with Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra getting valuable minutes after injury.

Brighton have been outstanding this season, so to take a point off them, even at home, after twice being behind was a decent achievement by a Leeds side who have only won once in the Premier League since the World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with Bournemouth and Everton winning, the Whites dropped two places to 19th in the table.

And Gracia was unhappy with some of his team's attacking play, but pleased with their tactical discipline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you'd asked me before the game I would tell you we were looking for the three points but after the game we have to value the point," he said.

"Every point counts and when we were twice behind it's good for us to take a point. At the same time we are really disappointed as well.

"To play against this team is very demanding. Out of possession you have to know the way you have to press – where, when and do it as a team. If you don't do it they find a way to progress with a different line of passes and a lot of mobility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MIXED EMOTIONS: Leeds United coach Javi Gracia.

"They are a very good team.

"That's why I think my players deserve the credit because they followed the plan and did really well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bamford started the game and smashed a valuable equaliser in off the crossbar before making way for top-scorer Rodrigo. Winger SInisterra came off the bench in stoppage time.

"Today (Bamford) was available but not to play all the game and we had to manage many players – Patrick, Rodrigo, Luis as well," said the coach.

"But on the other hand we are recovering players maybe not for today but for the next games I'm sure we'll be stronger and we can do better."

Harrison epitomised his team's day with a hard-working performance of highs and lows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite struggling at times it was his pressing which created Bamford's goal and he curled in Leeds' second goal too, but only after scoring an own goal to put Brighton 2-1 up.

"I think Jack is an example in a lot of things," said Gracia. "He works a lot for the team, defending, attacking, creating chances, scoring goals like today, the quality he has is beyond doubt. He's a very good player."

Asked how he viewed a game which saw his team pick up a point but drop down the table, Gracia replied: "It's a good question but that's why I don't like to look at the table. I prefer to be focused on the next game knowing it's important for us. We got a point and next game we'll try to get three. It's the only way to achieve our target."

Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi was respectful of Leeds but apologised to the travelling supporters for his team failing to kill off the game when 2-1 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we lost two points today," he commented. "We played very well against a good team and I'm really sorry for the result because for the quality of play, the mentality, the performance of my players, I'm really pleased."

Brighton were unhappy about Harrison's goal, scored when WIlly Gnonto quickly took a short corner to him.

"There were two balls on the pitch but we had to be more concentrated in that part of the game because we had many chances to kill the game and we have to learn and improve in this part," said de Zerbi.

"When we have to close the game (out), we must be more tough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad