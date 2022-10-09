Jeff Stelling aims jibe at Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch after Aston Villa comments

Marsch was unhappy with Villa’s attempts to slow the game down, as the Premier League rivals shared the spoils in West Yorkshire last weekend.

In his pre-match programme notes, Angus Kinnear called on the Premier League to address the “systematic game management” that has creeped into top-flight fixtures in recent seasons.

The average time the ball has been in play across Premier League games this season has fallen to a 10-year low of 55 minutes.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton FC at Elland Road on August 30, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Marsch was unhappy with how Villa went about proceedings last weekend.

"Villa slow the game down and now it’s two or three opponents that we’ve had here that just wanna throw the ball away," said Marsch, who watched the game from the stands.

"Take a minute in every goal kick, and so, we need some help to manage this. We can’t do it alone and the sad thing is, this (Elland Road) is the best environment in the league for me and our fans don’t come here to watch a snail-paced match."

However, Stelling was keen to point out on Soccer Saturday he felt Leeds slowed the game down after being reduced to 10 men when Luis Sinisterra was sent off early in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sorry, I’m just killing a bit of time, that’s all," joked Stelling on Soccer Saturday.