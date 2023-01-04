Jesse Marsch watched Leeds United waste another opportunity to beat a team around them and admitted he was overcome by frustration.

The team that held Newcastle United to a 0-0 draw at St James's Park on New Year's Eve hosted a West Ham United side without a win in five games, and were unable to beat them.

They took the lead through Willy Gnonto's first Premier League goal but surrendered it, allowing Lucas Paqueta to score a penalty just before half-time and Gianluca Scamacca to put his side ahead just after.

Rodrigo scored an equaliser after 70 minutes, but Leeds could not add to it.

FRUSTRATION: Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch during his side's 2-2 draw with West Ham United

"I'm pleased with the way we pushed the game at 2-1 but I'm very frustrated it took our players to go down a goal at that point in the match to play to their potential, and with their ability and fearlessness and belief," said the coach.

"The first half wasn't good enough, we played backwards too much, we invite the opponent into the match too much, even after we score the goal we play backwards too much – it leads ultimately to the penalty when we're inviting them into our end. That's not how we want to play.

"I have to push the buttons to get our players to perform like they're down a goal or to play like they do sometimes against top opponents because we were nervy.

"It was a game where if we had stuck to the plan and executed each role specifically with the ball we would have been able to have more joy, more chances and been on top of the match and not let them back in.

"We have to remove this idea of pressure and stress and focus on exactly what the game needs to be.

"Even when I had the conversation with you guys about being stressed that has nothing to do with courage. I'm here in this position because I like to be in these situations.

"I think it's a lot to do with the players caring so much they harbour so much responsibility in themselves and we have to free them to know that the only way to be winners is to play with belief and confidence.

"It's so interesting to watch us play against the giants where we almost feel like we have nothing to lose. But when we play a lot of the time against opponents we're equal with or around the same level of, we don't play to our level because we're afraid we need those points so badly.

"If you're afraid of losing, the best way to lose is to play with fear."

Opposite number David Moyes was reasonably satisfied with the 2-2 draw but he too had his frustrations.

"(It was) okay," he reflected. "I thought we fought hard. It was a good old-fashioned game.

"I felt when we went 2-1 up we would win the game and if anything we gave it back to Leeds.

"We rode a wee bit of luck but I thought we deserved it.