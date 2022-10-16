To say Arsenal won 1-0 would be to not even scratch the surface of what Marsch called "such a crazy game with so many things happening."

It started after 69 seconds when it became clear a power outage in nearby Beeston had knocked out the goalline technology, link to the video assistant referee and communication systems between the officials.

The match was suspended for 40 minutes until they were restored and re-tested, although Marsch did reveal there was the possibility of the game continuing without them.

PRIDE AND FRUSTRATION: Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch at full-time after his side's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal

When it resumed, a ridiculous misdirected pass across his own goal from Leeds centre-forward Rodrigo allowed Bukayo Saka to put his side ahead.

The Spaniard was substituted at half-time and his replacement Patrick Bamford had a string of chances to equalise – Luis Sinisterra had some too – as the second half was played almost exclusively at one end.

The best was a penalty taken four minutes after William Saliba handballed in Arsenal's penalty area but not seen by referee Chris Kavanagh in real time, only on his rebooted VAR monitor.

Bamford missed the target.

And Leeds were awarded a second penalty in stoppage time when Gabriel kicked out at Bamford and was red carded. The spot kick decision and less understandably the dismissal were reversed after another VAR review when Kavanagh spotted Bamford's initial push on the centre-back and booked him for it.

It all added to the mixture of emotions for Leeds' American coach.

"Disappointed and frustrated a bit," was his summary. "However, also proud of the way we played. This business is abut collecting points and not just about performances but clearly that was a showcase of the way we can play when we're at our best.

"We've had a number of games where we've been on top of things, been the better team, and we don't find a way to get the goals we deserved in those moments.

"It keeps the opponents around and gives them a chance to find a goal or the lead. That makes the game and the sport feel very cruel but in the end it's what it is and we have to get better in the final third and capitalise on chances.

"We were better on the day but we're walking away with nothing."

Bamford was the prime but not the only culprit, but as with Rodrigo, Marsch was careful not to be over-critical.

"If a striker's not getting chances you're more worried," he reflected.

"A penalty winds up being more of a psychological issue than a quality issue when you miss the frame but I feel like Patrick's coming into form, he's looking physically strong and now hopefully we can develop a rhythm with him and we can be a different team if he can catch fire.

"Rodrigo makes the choice to make this big switch which is not what we normally like to do and it leads to a moment that costs him and the team. But in general Rodri's had a good run of form with us.

"We need him to get hot, we need Patrick to get hot, we need guys to score goals."

With another game at Leicester City on Thursday, Marsch has to be careful not to destroy the confidence of his attackers whilst shaking them out of their charity in front of goal.

"I have to stay calm and patient, which I hate," he said. "I see the good work being done and the progress being made. But at some point it's good to add up to more results so we can really build momentum.

"It (the response) has to be balanced but I think we will take this away and be very encouraged.

"As I sit here now I'm filled with emotion in every direction but I'll take some time, we'll look at the video, regroup, find out physically who's ready to go (on Thursday). We're physically looking strong and healthy and fit but we've got to use the matches to find a way to get more matches."

Marsch found Kavanagh’s performance confusing, but declined to go in with both feet.

"I haven't really been able to figure it out,” he said of the Gabriel decision. “It was too far away for me to see."For me the penalty should have been called right away, it was clear. We're on the wrong end of a lot of these right now but I'm not going to comment too much on the referees.”

A grinning Mikel Arteta put his questioner right when asked about "a pretty intense second half."

"And first half," said Arsenal’s manager, "it's always intense here. We expected periods where it become really chaotic. We had to handle that."

As lucky as Arsenal were to claim the three points, it is not a bad sign for any team with serious pretentions to win the Premier League

"In the first half we had some really, really good minutes that we should score two or three but we didn't, we left the game open," added Arteta.

"From the first whistle in the second half we started not having the rhythm, not making the right decisions time after time and we put ourselves in big trouble.

"But I loved the resilience, the fight, the character and the courage the side showed to win the game.