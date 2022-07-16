Jesse Marsch believes Darko Gyabi has joined 'core of youngsters' who are key to Leeds United

Gyabi joined the Whites for £5m from Manchester City and made his debut in Thursday's 2-1 victory over Brisbane Roar in Australia.

Marsch is happy with the balance in his squad and feels that Gyabi has an important role to play in the club's future.

The United boss also included the likes of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt when speaking about the club's most important upcoming youngsters.

So far, Gelhardt has made the strongest impression of any of those players and netted in Thursday's win over Brisbane.

Gyabi played 45 minutes of the friendly and is likely to feature in further friendlies against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

“We were excited from the start about the possibility of adding him to the group and now watching him live and seeing his mentality to improve, even more so,” said Marsch of Gyabi.

“I would say with him, with Archie Gray, with Cree Summerville, with Sam Greenwood and with Joffy Gelhardt, we have a core of really young talented players that we think can be a big part of the future.

“In general, if you look we have this group of leaders that are somewhere around 30 years of age, and then we have this group that's like 20 to 25 and then we have this really young group.

"So when you think about the progression of what the team and the club can become in the next in the upcoming years, as a manager and the kind of football I like to play and the kinds of people I like to invest in, I feel like I'm in the perfect spot and really excited for what the future will hold.”