Jesse Marsch believes his Leeds United players proved him right in memorable victory over Liverpool

With Leeds coming into the match on the back of an eight-game winless run, many had expected that to be extended to nine against a Liverpool side who – despite their struggles away from home – had not lost a game at Anfield in 29 matches.

During the Whites’ run without a league victory, just two of those results were draws. Marsch felt that was harsh on his side as Crysencio Summerville’s late goal saw Leeds claim a dramatic win at Liverpool to ease the pressure on their head coach and inflict another damaging defeat on their hosts.

"I think they were," said Marsch, when asked how much he felt the players were fighting for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But they were fighting for us, they believe in what we are doing. It has been painful for all of us.

"They take heat from different people from different sources. The manager takes stress. It is impossible to work in football in this day and age in isolation.”

It was the Whites’ first away win of the season and was enough to lift them out of the bottom three and into 15th position.

Last weekend, Leeds lost to Fulham at Elland Road with sections of the home support vocally calling for Marsch to be sacked. However, the American felt there was a change in mentality from his side at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United at Anfield on October 29, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

After going 1-0 up through Rodrigo – who pounced on a loose back-pass from Joe Gomez – Leeds were pegged back by Mohammed Salah.

Illan Meslier made nine saves as he denied Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino on a number of occasions. His total number of stops is the most made by a Premier League goalkeeper this season.

"When it was close against Fulham, we were more waiting to lose rather than pushing to win,” added Marsch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The best part was that you saw real resolve at 1-1. We needed Illan to make some big saves but I think the mentality to push and stay in the match - and see if we could walk away with one point or get all three was really strong.

Leeds United's English striker Patrick Bamford (R) and Leeds United's US head coach Jesse Marsch (2R) hug as Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (L) walks by after the final whistle of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 29, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

"We showed resolve and belief in the team. It was necessary to stop the bleeding. I am happy for our guys.”

He continued: "I am happy for our team because I believe in them and I have told them that often. I have challenged them to continue to get better and to stay strong and unified and they have done that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In a moment like this, if you are a real leader – the focus is on your people. It is an incredibly-tough moment in our season, in an incredibly-tough place to play against one of the best teams in the world. To come away with three points is a big moment for all of them.”

Up next for Leeds is a home game against Bournemouth on Saturday. The Cherries looked set to pull off an upset of their own at the weekend as they took a 2-0 lead against Tottenham Hotspur before crumbling to a 3-2 defeat.

Leeds United's Dutch striker Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 29, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds now sit one point behind the south coast club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to use this to launch ourselves,” added Marsch of his side’s win at Anfield.