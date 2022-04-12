Jesse Marsch blames Marcelo Bielsa for Leeds United injuries

The Whites had to contend with a number of injury problems in the earlier part of the campaign as they struggled to replicate the form which earned them a ninth-placed finish in the 2020-21 season.

Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips have been some notable absentees for the club this season but Marsch's squad is gradually getting back to full fitness.

Since Marsch replaced Bielsa as head coach at Elland Road, an upturn in form - which has seen Leeds move nine points clear of the bottom three - has coincided with a number of players coming back from injury.

Marsch felt that players found it difficult to recover between games under the previous training regime as he continues to stamp his mark on the squad.

"The injury issue, for me, had a lot to do with the training methodologies. These players were over trained," he told talkSPORT.

"It led to them being, physically, mentally and emotionally in a difficult place to recover each week and from game to game.

"I have a very specific methodology with the way I work and have a reputation for high running data in the way that we play but also having healthy, fit and strong players who meet the standards of the game that we want.

JESSE MARSCH: Felt Leeds United players were "over trained" under Marcelo Bielsa. Picture: Getty Images.

"We have tried to put that into place to help the players and it has helped a lot."

Phillips came on as a second-half substitute on Saturday as Leeds beat Watford 3-0 to move themselves further clear of the relegation places.

Leeds are not back in action for almost two weeks as they prepare to head to Crystal Palace on Monday, April 25.

Marsch is keen to be careful managing Phillips's minutes after admitting he "felt terrible" after rushing Bamford back from injury.

MARCELO BIELSA: Departed Leeds earlier this year. Picture: Getty Images.

"The one with Patrick, I felt terrible about because it is the responsibility of the coach to take care of your players," he added.

"When it didn't go the way we wanted with Patrick, I always feel like it is my responsibility to get that right.