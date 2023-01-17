Jesse Marsch claiming Leeds United's 'most complete performance' is not the point, the bigger picture is - Stuart Rayner

Jesse Marsch was not saying what Leeds United supporters wanted to hear on Friday night.

Not that fans probably wanted to hear from their coach at all after a painful 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa.

Leeds had played very well, but only up to a point. They should have beaten a side revived under Unai Emery but failed to take their chances, and gifted a couple of goals.

UNDER PRESSURE: Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch (left) at Villa Park

It was easy to see where Marsch was coming from but in a sport which is about goals, have you really played well if those are the caveats?

The travelling fans were clear. There were a few chants of "Marsch out!" during the second half, though not many. But the boos as he came over to thank the away end at full-time were loud and clear.

"I would have expected an appreciation for the way the team played," he said above the noise of the pistol aimed at his foot going off again.

The reaction was to two wins in 17 matches or, if you prefer, none in the last seven. Leeds are two points above the Premier League relegation zone. Hard as Marsch tried, there is no way of spinning that.

STRUGGLING: Pascal Struijk (right) has had a good season but struggled against Aston Villa's Leon Bailey

Premier League managers have been sacked for a lot less.

Laudably, Leeds want to stand by their man. Emery might have given Villa a bounce as another recent Spanish addition to the Premier League, Julen Lopetegui, has at Wolverhampton Wanderers but Gary O'Neil's record at Bournemouth shows there is no guarantee it will last. The Whites are looking to stability as their escape route.

Like Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Rasmus Kristensen in the summer, Austrian defender Max Wober is clearly a "Marsch signing". Georginio Rutter has followed and now there is talk of Moroccan World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi. Brugge goalkeeper Senne Lammens has been mentioned in dispatches.

These are not the transfer dealings of a club unsure of its coach.

Talk that San Francisco 49ers helped expedite Rutter's club-record arrival suggests the owners-in-waiting remain committed.

Marsch could easily be flashing his eyelids at the US Soccer Federation with his dream job, national team manager, currently vacant.

He insisted if Leeds repeat performances like Friday’s, results will come. He is right. Only a couple of brilliant saves and an outstanding goalline clearance from Alex Moreno kept them out before Patrick Bamford's late goal.

According to WhoScored.com, Leeds had less of the ball, fewer shots and a lower pass success rate than normal for them in this season's Premier League, but more dribbles suggested confidence has not been hit too badly.

And Leeds were above their average for tackles and interceptions whilst Illan Meslier only made three saves – this season’s average is 3.2.

But.

It is not the first positive Leeds performance.

They brilliantly swept Chelsea aside 3-0 in August but failed to win any of their next eight games.

That included a terrific show in an underserved loss at home to Arsenal but four days later away fans were calling for Marsch's head after a dismal defeat at Leicester City.

A brilliant win at Liverpool was followed with a nervy 4-3 win over Bournemouth but nothing since.

After huge defensive resolve at Newcastle United on New Year's Eve, Leeds conceded two sloppy goals to draw with West Ham United.

For all the stats show they were very good defensively at Villa, they made a couple of errors, and lost 2-1. The Premier League is like that.

For both goals, the first originating from a Leeds corner, Pascal Struijk was beaten too easily by Leon Bailey. The out-of-position centre-back was very good in the first part of the season and just as well, with no real alternatives. But lately his confidence has looked shot.

On Friday Leeds had two left-back options on the bench in Junior Firpo and Max Wober, both of whom had good second halves in Cardiff the previous weekend but Marsch kept faith with Struijk. It was not repaid.

Leeds were 2-0 down before Wober, then Firpo came on.

Marsch is right, if you take Friday in isolation, there was plenty to be positive about. But you cannot take Friday in isolation.

The club is keen for a cup run, so losing on Wednesday to a Cardiff side sufficiently out of form to have sacked their manager would be a double blow.

Anyone who has not worked out by now that Leeds' next league opponents, Brentford, are not a soft touch has not been paying attention. Nottingham Forest are perking up as are Manchester United.

Patience is running thin on the terraces, and the directors will not be able to ignore it forever.

