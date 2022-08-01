Jesse Marsch hopeful to have most of Leeds United squad fit within three weeks as six players miss pre-season win over Cagliari

The only long-term injury facing Leeds is Stuart Dallas, who is recovering from a broken leg which he suffered in the final weeks of last season.

Liam Cooper, Luis Sinisterra, Adam Forshaw, Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo were all absent as the Whites signed off their pre-season in style with a 6-2 win over Cagliari at Elland Road on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooper has been struggling with an Achilles problem over the summer while Sinisterra and Forshaw sustained minor injuries during the club's pre-season tour of Australia.

JESSE MARSCH: Is hopeful of having most of his squad back within the coming weeks. Picture: Getty Images.

Ayling is rehabbing from knee surgery while Firpo is on the road back from an injury he picked up earlier in pre-season against Blackpool.

Cooper is expected back in training today as Marsch said following Sunday's win: “Liam will hopefully be on the pitch tomorrow.

“Sinisterra is probably a week from being on the pitch, Firpo is probably two weeks from being on the pitch. I think Adam is a week from being on the pitch.

"Luke is probably two weeks from being on the pitch. So we're not at full strength but in two, three weeks, we will be close to that. With the only exception being Stuart Dallas.”

A Rodrigo hat-trick along with two goals from Patrick Bamford and a late Robin Koch header secured victory for Leeds, while Brenden Aaronson ended the game with three assists.

Leeds kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Wolves on Saturday.