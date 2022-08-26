Jesse Marsch hoping science pays dividends at Leeds United

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Toshack has been made an “individual coach”, working with them on a one-to-one basis as part of head coach Marsch’s holistic approach.

“I sometimes say I feel like I’m wearing a lab coat because I’m evaluating their nutrition, their weights, their loading, their gym work, their sleep, their wellness app, and working carefully with (head of medicine and performance) Rob Price and the entire medical team to make sure as physical specimens we’re maximising the potential of who they are and what they can be become,” said Marsch. “Then we add the tactics, the football, the mentality and the work ethic and to create high-performing machines in a way that’s respectful of their lives and who they are as people. Then you access brilliance.”

Toshack, son of Liverpool and Wales great John, has a brief to develop players individually.

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch. Picture: Nigel French/PA

“We’ve spent a lot of time working with the players to create individual plans that include everything from a technical, tactical, nutrition, physical, gym work and psychological perspective and he’s put together action plans for every player that include measurables in all of these area, weekly work, additional meetings and video,” explained Marsch.

“He’s also on the pitch every day with players working and ghost-coaching. The role will continue to grow and change.

“I’ve always wanted someone in a role like this and I’m thankful the club has supported me.

“I have a bigger support team now. It lessens the burden on me to do every little thing. I can focus on broad things and still know when to get into the minutiae.”

An important detail ahead of tomorrow’s match at Brighton and Hove Albion is Patrick Bamford’s fitness. The striker went off injured at Southampton in the season’s second game.

“We think he’s doing well but the performances of the team make it easier to be patient,” said Marsch, whose side are unbeaten in all competitions this season.