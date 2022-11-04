United head into Saturday's home encounter with Bournemouth on the back of a hugely relieving and unexpected victory at Liverpool, with the Yorkshire club securing their first three points at Anfield since 2001 in the process.

More importantly in the here and now, Leeds ended an eight-match winless league sequence. It moved them up to 15th place.

While there was understandable delight at those stunning developments on Merseyside, Marsch insists that he moved on pretty quickly with Leeds facing league games against the Cherries and Tottenham ahead of the international hiatus.

Jesse Marsch. Picture: Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should his side claim a positive points return in those games, then Leeds can say they have turned a corner thanks to events at Liverpool. But not yet, insists Marsch.

He said: "I don't feel in any way that we're out of the phase where things weren't going our way and where we weren't getting results.

"Even though we only have two weeks left in this moment of the season, I think it's vital for us to get as many points out of the next two matches as possible so that we can go into the break feeling like we're coming back and going to be strong.

“I'm still kind of in the same place. It's a little hard for me to understand and appreciate that moment because I'm still thinking about the fact that we should be further up the table. We should be further along in our process, but we're not."

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the immediate aftermath of last Saturday, few would have begrudged Crysencio Summerville basking in the glow of events a little, given that his dramatic late winner arrived on his 21st birthday.

It was his second goal in successive games for Leeds.

For Marsch, it represents a start, but nothing else for the Dutch winger, with the United head coach having relayed those thoughts to him in no direct fashion.

"I think it's an opportunity for him to use the moment to strengthen his position within the group. That's what I've said to him," Marsch continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I told him in front of the group that I'm watching him now and I'm going to stay on top of him even more. We have to make sure there's no slipping back and that we're only going forward from here."

Another winger who has made an impact this season in Luis Sinisterra won't be seen in United colours again before the international break is over.

Marsch has confirmed that a foot injury will rule the Colombian out until after the World Cup, with his club entitled to be thankful that he will only definitely miss the next two league outings.

The Leeds chief said: "He wasn't making the progress that we were hoping him to make over the past ten days, so they did another scan and had the specialists look at it and they have started to worry about it being a rare injury that controls the movement of the metatarsals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When that is ruptured, it can be a long recovery. We don't believe it is ruptured, but partially torn.