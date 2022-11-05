United, who welcome Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon in their final home game before the World Cup break, were one of the early movers in the summer market.

They brought in Brenden Aaronsen and Rasmus Kristensen from Marsch's former club Red Bull Salzburg in early June, with Marc Roca following soon after.

Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra arrived in early July, with all five players being fully assimilated into the squad before the start of the season, with each having quickly become important members of the first-team line-up.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussions involving head coach Marsch, director of football Victor Orta and the club's hierarchy regarding January transfers are already down the line in terms of planning with Leeds wise to the notion of striking early in the New Year.

Marsch said: "We felt really good about the transfers we made (in the summer). Getting them in early was key. We are already discussing winter transfers and getting them in early will be key.

"Especially with the World Cup and the phase we will be in this year, we will have more time to dedicate towards that.

"I think the more we can be on the same page and evaluate clearly what is necessary, the better we will be able to build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is not the time to discuss it right now as the focus will be on the next few weeks. But the idea is - transfer window after transfer window - to make us stronger and stronger so we can compete for things that are about real ambition."

Citing the importance of mentality alongside footballing qualities in the new signings that the club crave, Marsch continued: "The identity of the club is about mental and physical toughness and not being outworked and outfought and I like that too and like it to be about that as well."

Saturday's game against the Cherries will be United's last one for almost two months with the next match at Elland Road coming in 53 days time when reigning champions Manchester City head to LS11.

After facing Bournemouth, Leeds hit the road for two games prior to the international hiatus, facing Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL Cup on Wednesday before travelling to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday ahead of signing off for the World Cup break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsch has revealed that the players who do not link up with their national squads for the World Cup will be given a fortnight off to recharge ahead of returning to training.

The American himself will be clocking up the miles during the break - and not entirely for footballing reasons either.

He continued: "We will take two weeks off and they will have a running programme in the second week to stay fit. But I think over two weeks, they should not lose much fitness and it will give us enough time to prepare ourselves for the first match on the 28th (December).

"I am best man at a wedding in Peru, so I will start working on my speech on the day after maybe the final whistle at Tottenham. I will be going with my family to Peru - Machu Picchu."

Advertisement Hide Ad