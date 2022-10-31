Jesse Marsch optimistic about Leeds United's future attacking options as duo come to the fore against Liverpool

Willy Gnonto came on for his debut at Anfield and played an instrumental role in the dramatic 89th-minute winner scored by Crysencio Summerville which stunned the home crowd and sent those in the away section into utter jubilation.

It was Summerville's - who turned 21 on Sunday - second goal in as many games after he netted in the 3-2 loss against Fulham.

Marsch believes that Leeds have gathered a strong group of young, exciting attacking players as two of those youngsters eased the pressure on him.

Leeds United's Dutch striker Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 29, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of United's 2-1 victory at Anfield, which came via Summerville’s strike and Rodrigo’s opener - with a reply from Mohammed Salah - Leeds had not won in eight Premier League outings.

Their win over Liverpool lifted them out of the relegation zone to 15th and provided more optimism heading into a crunch game against Bournemouth next weekend.

Marsch was full of praise for Gnonto and Summerville after Saturday's win but also pointed to Joe Gelhardt and Under-23s strikers Mateo Joseph and Sonny Perkins to highlight the young attacking talent at the Whites’ disposal in the coming seasons.

"I thought Willy came in and played really well. For an 18-year-old he is really savvy, he has football intelligence so he doesn't play like an 18-year-old," said Marsch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United at Anfield on October 29, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"I thought he was really good. There was a bunch of saves, in the first half I thought we were fantastic - I am happy for Willy, I am happy for Cry [Crysencio Summerville]. They are two young guys who we believe in.

"Joffy [Gelhardt] came off the bench last weekend and played really well. We have got a really good young core - you can include Mateo Joseph and Sonny Perkins.

"They are really strong, especially in attacking positions. The balance in the group is great."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsch has managed a number of top players during his time at RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig and feels Summerville has the potential to become a star for Leeds.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United at Anfield on October 29, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"I think when he came off the bench last week he played well and against Leicester I thought he was good," continued Marsch.

"We know we have a good player on our hands with him. The biggest thing with him is discipline, professionalism, work ethic and maximising the potential he has in professional football and not worrying about the other stuff that gets in the way of developing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have worked with a lot of young, attacking players and helped them become world stars. Literally, world stars.

"I think Cry has potential to get better and be a big player for us."

Leeds' win at Anfield sent a host of records tumbling as they ended Liverpool's 29-game unbeaten streak at home in the Premier League.

It was also the first time Virgil van Dijk had lost a league game at Anfield as a Liverpool player - a run stretching back 70 matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds were unbeaten in their last 12 meetings with Leeds in all competitions and had won the last five outings between the sides at Anfield. Leeds' last win over Liverpool before Saturday was a 2-1 victory in April 2001.

Liverpool had lost to Nottingham Forest ahead of their clash with Leeds but at Anfield had won four and drawn two of their six league games while Marsch’s side had not won in five attempts away from home. It was a pre-match script that did not make positive reading for Leeds.

By full time that had been ripped up, with the contribution of goalkeeper Illan Meslier proving vital in the visitors’ victory. The 22-year-old made nine saves to keep the Reds out after Salah has restored parity.

The Frenchman twice rushed off his line to make a big stop from Darwin Nunez while also tipping over a curling effort from the Uruguayan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What I always say about goalkeepers is that I can give them tutelage on presence and mentality, how to handle big moments and be the quarterback of the team,” added Marsch.

"The technical aspects of what I can teach them, I have to leave up to the goalkeeper coach.

"We needed Illan, I have been pushing him to continue to grow, to be a bigger presence and understand how to handle big moments. Certainly he did that today.”

The only downside for Leeds was the absence of Luis Sinisterra but Marsch hopes the Colombian can return to training this week as the Whites prepare for the visit of Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "We hope that he will be in training this week. It is a little sprain in his foot. He was too sore yesterday but the swelling has gone down each day and hopefully we can get him on the pitch this week.”

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold (Milner 79), Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho (Henderson 61), Elliott (Jones 60), Thiago, Firmino, Salah, Nunez. Unused substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Phillips, Oxlade-Chamberlin, Carvalho.

Leeds United: Meslier, Kristensen, Struijk, Koch, Cooper, Adams, Roca, Harrison (Gnonto 72), Aaronson, Summerville (Ayling 90), Rodrigo (Bamford 52). Unused substitutes: Robles, Firpo, Llorente, Klich, Greenwood, Gelhardt.