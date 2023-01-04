Jesse Marsch reveals why Leeds United job is 'stressful beyond belief'

The smile on Jesse Marsch's face as he says, "It's always stressful, it's like I hate my job but I have to keep going," is important to note but there is an underlying point.

Leeds United have barely got back from their six-week World Cup "break" and already it feels like the treadmill is taking effect.

In terms of the number of games, the festive schedule has been kinder than usual but the calibre of opponent – Manchester City and Newcastle United – has not.

Christmas also means "double duty" as Marsch puts it, logistics meaning he takes a breath after reviewing one game before previewing the next. And the English obsession comes into it too.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St. James Park on December 31, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"I've been in other countries and no one cares about the transfer window like you guys in England," says Marsch, who has since made defender Max Wober his first signing of it.

If City then Newcastle were unrelentingly tough they make being at home to West Ham United an opportunity not to pass up.

In the Premier League's managerial pass the parcel, it is West Ham's David Moyes's turn to have the pressure of his job prospects being spoken openly about dumped in his lap. The Hammers are winless in five matches and thanks to the World Cup it is October since they last took three Premier League points. When only Chelsea (also under pressure) and Manchester United (safe for now) outspent you in the summer, being outside the relegation zone only on goal difference is unacceptable.

To many, that makes Wednesday a "must-win" but the phrase has been rendered meaningless by so many "must-wins".

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United reacts during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Brentford FC at London Stadium on December 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"You look at the table and West Ham are a competitor and we're playing at home," says Marsch. "We want to find a way to get a result.

"But I just feel like this every week.

"You play some opponents and they're the giants but every week, every game for where we are as a team and a club, every game feels like a final.

"West Ham were hard-done against Brentford a little bit. They defend well and counter(-attack) well, which will be a challenge."

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United interacts with Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City after the Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road on December 28, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

To look at Leeds' results this season shows there is no logic to what is winnable.

You might think Liverpool away was unwinnable,or that three points were unrealistic when Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea visited Elland Road in September. Leeds won both, but have only beaten two other teams in the league.

"It's about just staying focused in the moment," insists Marsch. "Someone said to me after we beat Chelsea it looked like we had a run of matches we could call somewhat winnable (Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton, Brentford, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace), if there is such a thing for us in the league, but we didn't win until Liverpool.

"We're all still learning that we have to stay laser-focused on every moment in every match.

"It's total commitment and understanding - that's the only way we can be successful."

If the job is difficult, that is what Marsch came for after spells in America and Austria before being sacked when he dipped his toe into Germany's Bundesliga.

"I try to enjoy the moments and be there for the team and what they need but I hate the stress," he admits.

"I think 2022 has been a big challenge for me and a difficult year but one I really enjoyed. I'm really thankful to be at this club.

"As a manager it can be lonely but when you know you have people around you who are supportive and believe in the same things you believe in and give everything to the project, you have solace that you're going to get through this together.

"The enjoyment is the people - the players and the relationships we have, the people on the staff and the extended staff who work for the club.

"There's nothing better than standing in the box (the technical area) before the first whistle, it's right where you want to be but it's also awful and stressful beyond belief.

"Matches are determined by such fine margins of success and failure and it's not so easy to process.

"When I first came (in February) I would watch teams and every match it was, 'Man, they're good!'"

Plus there is the balancing act of injuries. Luis Sinisterra could be back in training from his foot injury next week and Patrick Bamford is still sidelined but the last couple of games have seen Adam Forshaw, Jack Harrison and Crysencio Summerville's minutes managed on their returns from injury and illness.

"It's about the communication of what the expectations are for each player and where they stand with different things, then encouraging them to be ready for all moments," explained Marsch.

"With playing time comes more rhythm but managing fatigue is important.

"We'll have to assess where we are for West Ham with a few guys and make sure we're clear on exactly what we need."

Last six games: Leeds United DLLLWW; West Ham United LLLDLW

Referee: D Coote (Nottinghamshire)