Leeds United have sacked Jesse Marsch after less than a year in charge.

The American was appointed on February 28, 2022 with a brief to save the Whites from relegation. He did that, but the club have not progressed since, and he has paid the price with his club.

The news seeped out shortly before it was confirmed by the club at 2.51pm on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are 17th in the Premier League with 18 points from their first 20 matches. After the same number of games last season they were 15th, with 20 points.

Their only wins since November 5 have come against lower-division opposition in the FA Cup, and they have just two league victories since a stunning 3-0 win at home to Chelsea.

Leeds backed Marsch heavily on and off the field since chosing him to replace Marcelo Bielsa last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has spent an estimated £130m on signings since including players like Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Tyler Adams and Max Wober who he had worked with at other clubs.

The club broke their transfer record in signing Aaronson in the summer, and again in January to buy Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim. The loan which brought American Weston McKennie from Juventus last month contains an option to buy the midfielder outright at a price which would equal Rutter's.

UNDER PRESSURE: Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch before what appears to have been his final match in charge

Marsch has also made considerable additions to his coaching staff, bringing in Cameron Toschack initially, Rene Maric, Ewen Sharp and Pierre Barrieu in the summer and most recently his former team-mate and long-time friend Chris Armas as his assistant. Armas joined in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toshack, Maric and Barrieu have left with him.

Leeds have back-to-back matches against bitter local rivals Manchester United this week, with a caretaker staff expected to be in charge at Old Trafford, followed by huge league games against relegation rivals Everton and Southampton, then the fifth round of the FA Cup.

With that in mind, the Elland Road hierarchy are hoping to make a swift appointment.

In all, Marsch took charge of 37 games, winning 11 and drawing 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad