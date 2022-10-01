Jesse Marsch says Leeds United look in stronger shape thanks to healed bodies and exciting youngsters

REFRESHED: Jesse Marsch has more squad options since Leeds United's last game, four weeks ago at Brentford

The American coach has not been short of thinking time in this stop-stat season, but the biggest benefit of their month-long break is that his squad is in much better shape for the visit of Aston Villa than they were in defeat at Brentford.

But whilst senior players have found their fitness, some more junior ones have been able to push their case too, further increasing Marsch's options.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II, policing needs around her funeral, then an international break mean the Whites have not played for a month. They have nine matches between now and November 12, when the Premier League then goes on hold for six weeks to accommodate the first winter World Cup.

The rustiness excuses will be there, but Marsch is focusing on the positives. Archie Gray running into a door and breaking a toe apart, it has been a break to thin out the Thorp Arch medical room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we've used this time well, we've done more inter-squad 11 V 11 than we normally have because we haven't had the games on the weekends, and I believe that we're strong, we're fit," said Marsch. "The lads have put a lot of work into the gym, which is one of the reasons why they're fit and strong.

"When we've done body-mass indexes and these kinds of things, they're at levels that they've never been at so right now we feel good about their fitness levels, their concentration levels, their desire, their understanding of the way we want to play.

"We've moved the needle, and now we have some big tests."Adam Forshaw is out with a twisted ankle, and Stuart Dallas' rehabilitation from a broken leg, but otherwise the squad is in good shape.

"When we left Brentford Junior (Firpo) wasn't healthy, Rasmus (Kristensen) was unhealthy, Liam (Cooper) wasn't healthy, Luke (Ayling) wasn't healthy, Patrick (Bamford) was good coming back and starting to be health and Rodri(go) wasn't healthy," he pointed out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've gotten all of those players healthy, and I think most of them close to 90 minutes fit. So that's a good feeling but it doesn't ensure anything.

"I feel good about where we're at, but I know we've got big challenges ahead."

But young strikers Willy Gnonto – signed on deadline day – and Sonny Perkins have improved their standing with their performances in training, for Leeds Under-21s, and at international level. Gnoto played for Italy in the international break and Perkins scored five goals in three games for England Under-19s.Gnonto will be involved on Sunday, despite Marsch having said before he signed he did not think the 18-year-old was ready for the Premier League.

"He has pleasantly surprised all of us in almost every way ," said Marsch. "There was this video of him and I'm meeting in my office that went out and almost went viral, which was funny to me because it was a normal interaction of meeting a player. You could see even in that video his humbleness and his maturity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And then on the pitch and training. He has been fantastic. I thought he was very good in the (Under-)21s match against Southampton. He will be in the squad.

"I would like to give our young players bigger and bigger opportunities but the one that comes to mind is when you see Sonny Perkins right now, scoring every goal or every game, at least one goal."

Luis Sinisterra also furthered his case with three goals in two matches for Colombia.

"He's a big talent," said Marsch. "When he was injured at the end of pre-season I said we believed in him so much. He's an incredible person – humble, works hard, gets everything. He's intelligent, he adapts really well to environments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The biggest thing we've tried to do is push his fitness because the demand we have for the way we want to play is different than I think anything he's experienced.

"He's adapted well to the level and now it's more about pushing his physical fitness level so he can play the way we want for 90 minutes.

"It was a big journey from San Francisco but he will he will play this weekend. He's in fantastic form."

Marsch will be watching from the television gantry as he serves a one-match touchline ban, and is looking forward to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I actually like the vantage point, I think it allows you to see the the match better," he said. "I've often considered actually managing or coaching from that position, and then coming in at half-time (which he is also allowed to do during Sunday’s game).

"A big part of my leadership is about ownership. The staff come every day with ideas and know they're appreciated and valued so they give everything to the common good.

"That's the same way I treat the players. I want them to feel engaged. I want to them to feel valued. I want their opinions to be heard.