Jesse Marsch set for Leeds United reunion as he closes in on Southampton job

FORMER LEEDS UNITED head coach Jesse Marsch is set for a quick-fire return to management with fellow Premier League strugglers Southampton, following talks with the lowly south-coast club on Monday.

The American has been quickly identified as the Saints' leading candidate to replace Nathan Jones, who was sacked after just 94 days at the helm on Sunday.

He is now expected to be offered the post after talks, according to reports.

Southampton visit Leeds for a huge relegation six-pointer on Saturday week, with Marsch poised to return to Elland Road less than three weeks after being sacked by United.

Jesse Marsch. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Saints, who have lost seven of their last eight games in the top-flight, have also spoken with Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard, but Marsch has been chosen as their first-choice target due to his high-pressing style within a 4-2-2-2 formation similar to the one utilised by former Saints boss Ralph Hasenhüttl, who has also worked in the Red Bull group at New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig like the American.

Marsch was shown the door by Leeds after the recent loss at Nottingham Forest, with Leeds having won just twice in their previous 17 Premier League matches.

He spent just under a year at Leeds.