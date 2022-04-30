Jesse Marsch sticking to his principles as Leeds United face Manchester City

Leeds United and Manchester City meet this evening with both sides possibly falling behind their rivals before kick-off.

Liverpool can go top of the Premier League by winning at Newcastle United in today’s early kick-off and Burnley can leapfrog Leeds with victory at Watford at three o’clock. The formbook suggests both are likely, and would ramp up the pressure for the 5.30pm game.

A dogged refusal to deviate from his defensive principles were a factor in Marcelo Bielsa’s sacking in February but consecutive clean sheets have shown Marsch’s approach is based on more solid foundations.

Jesse Marsch, Leeds United boss. Picture Bruce Rollinson

He insists he will not be bending them.

“They’re more important then,” he said. “For me, this business is so much about, ‘When it’s difficult, what are you?’

“Everybody’s good when it’s easy. Everybody is good at what they do when they’re happy and it’s when it’s difficult – how much can you stick to your principles? And stick to the things you believe in? And do you walk the talk? Right?

“I want to be my best when it is the most difficult and I want to stay true to exactly what I believe in. And that is people and that is the power of people.

“We’ve had tough discussions along the way. It’s not always been easy here. We’re always trying to find positive reinforcement but at times, I have to be very clear when we’re not meeting standards and to make sure that as a group, that we do not allow ourselves to accept anything in the moment other than what we believe is our best.”

After starting his tenure as Elland Road coach with consecutive defeats, Marsch’s more compact, more direct brand of football has helped the Whites to go unbeaten in their last five games but they face a higher calibre of opposition in the next three games.