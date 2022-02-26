Jesse Marsch: The American coach being linked with Leeds United as uncertainty surrounds Marcelo Bielsa's future

The Whites have now conceded 17 goals in four outings, with Spurs leading 3-0 at half time at Elland Road before Son Heung-min rounded off the victory with a fourth goal on 85 minutes.

Reports emerged on Saturday afternoon that head coach Marcelo Bielsa could leave the club, with Jesse Marsch one of the leading names being considered to replace the Argentine.

Who is Jesse Marsch?

Marsch was born in the United States in November 1973 and was a professional footballer in the MLS before moving into coaching.

He played as a midfielder and had spells at D.C. United, Chicago Fire, and Chivas USA. He won three league titles and four U.S. Open Cup titles and was also capped twice by the US men's national team.

He retired from playing in 2010 and was part of the coaching staff for the USA at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

He was the inaugural head coach of Canadian MLS club Montreal Impact, as it competed in the competition for the first time in 2012.

OPTION: Jesse Marsch is one name reportedly being considered by Leeds if Marcelo Bielsa leaves the club. Picture: Getty Images.

In 2015 he was appointed by New York Red Bulls and remained head coach there until 2018. In his first year in New York, Marsch was named MLS Coach of the Year.

After leaving New York, Marsch joined German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig as an assistant coach, with the club managed at the time by current Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick.

He soon joined Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg as their manager and led the club to a league and cup double in two consecutive seasons, and helped the side qualify for the Champions League.

Marsch succeeded Julian Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig at the start of the season but left at the beginning of December by mutual consent.

What is his managerial record like?

At Montreal Impact, Marsch took charge of 36 games, winning 12 while at New York Red Bulls he won 75 of 151 fixtures in charge.