Jesse Marsch's post-match admission set the alarm bells ringing as Leeds United show the same failings once more

When a manager starts "taking full responsibility" for a defeat, you know things are bad.

When he admits his team "ran out of ideas" you can take it as read the situation is grim.

Within the first minute of his post-match press conference at the City Ground, Jesse Marsch was shouldering the blame for Leeds United's 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

He admitted they lost their way after a first half that was actually very good, bar the details that actually decide who wins and loses football matches.

DECISIVE: Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson scores the only goal of the game

The away fans waited until full-time but they were clear: they want the American sacked. They are tired of all talk, no victories. The board, though, appear steadfastly behind him.

The waters are so muddy because there is a lot good about this team. But the really bad is the results.

If the Whites, in their tie-died yellow away shirts, were all over the shop, like this time last year, that would be one thing.

But Marsch's team is giving enough encouragement to directors who clearly believe in him whilst repeating the mistakes he really needs to hammer out of them.

DIFFICULT DAY: Leeds United's Pascal Struijk (left) struggled at Nottingham Forest

Something has to change, and it would be a pity if it was the likeable coach but it is in his hands to ensure it is not, and has been for some time.

Back-to-back matches against Manchester United and a visit from Everton which has the potential to be a real squeaky bum affair means if Marsch is to get out of this mess, he will have to do it the hard way. Most of all, he needs to do it quickly.

Especially in the first 45 minutes, Leeds were better than Forest in lots of aspects.

It was irrelevant.

SAVIOUR: Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper hugs goalkeeper Keylor Navas

Because the usual combination of poor defending and bad finishing – allied, it must be said, to some very good goalkeeping from Keylor Navas – meant Forest scored and their visitors did not.

So Leeds remain level on points with Everton, the team the other side of the dotted line.

It is not about recruitment or man-management, bad luck, bad refereeing, injuries or inexperience. This is about coaching and Marsch is Leeds' head coach.

If he can get the details sorted, the rest is there for the makings of a good team. But the longer the winless streak – no victories against Premier League opposition since November – the bigger the "if".

That we have been there before so often this season made for a hugely frustrating afternoon.

Leeds started the sharper, surprisingly against a Forest side in good form although of course there was some getting to know one another after yet another transfer splurge.

The best of their signings looked like former Real Madrid goalkeeper Navas and he was batting Leeds off as early as the second minute, saving from Luis Sinisterra.

As usual, most of what was good about Leeds came through Willy Gnonto and when he nutmegged Danilo and teed up Luke Ayling, the right-back's shot was blocked.

Leeds made all of the early running. So of course it was Forest who went ahead.

Pascal Struijk picked up a booking and Forest a free-kick. Morgan Gibbs-White delivered it and Struijk's ducking header picked out the man he fouled. Brennan Johnson smashed in a brilliant half-volley.

Gibbs-White hit a Johnson pull-back into Struijk's shins as Leeds took a while to clear their heads but once they did, they dictated again.

They could curse the Naylor saves which frustrated them but did not help themselves, with awful misses from Sinisterra and Patrick Bamford as Gnonto laid on chances.

The Colombian ballooned over from yards out, Bamford miskicked his completely after an excellent move where he was the link between Jack Harrison and Gnonto. The ball fell to Ayling, whose effort was saved, as he did from Gnonto.

Illan Meslier's unpunished rush of blood as he dashed out of his area in first-half stoppage time underlined the feeling that defensive errors were more likely than goals from Leeds players.

When Sinisterra anticipated well to win the ball and thread it to Bamford, the striker needed an elegant touch but produced an elephant's.

But if you give a Premier League team a 1-0 lead to defend and a coach as good as Steve Cooper a half-time interval to plan it, you are pushing your luck.

Forest defended ever deeper in the second half and Marsch was unable to find the answers, even as he dipped into the "arsenal of weapons" lined up on his bench.

Sinisterra called Navas into action at a 52nd-minute free-kick but that was about it as Summerville, debutant Weston McKennie, club record signing Georginio Rutter and Sam Greenwood joined the fray.

Struijk nearly picked up a second yellow card and Meslier punched a cross ripe for catching. Sam Surridge curled wide.

Leeds are making life far too hard for themselves right now. They are not good enough to get away with it.

Nottingham Forest: Navas; N Williams (Ayew 90), Boly, McKenna, Lodi; Freuler; Danilo (Colback 46), Mangala (Aurier 46); Gibbs-White; Johnson, Wood (Surridge 72). Unused substitutes: Worrall, Lingard, Hennessey, Scarpa, Felipe.

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Wober, Struijk (Firpo 67); Adams, Roca (McKennie 56); Sinisterra (Summerville 56), Harrison (Greenwood 83), Gnonto; Bamford (Rutter 67). Unused substitutes: Aaronson, Robles, Kristensen, Fernandez.