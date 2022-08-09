Joel Robles out to pass on experience after joining Leeds United's goalkeeping department

The 32-year-old's move to Elland Road was confirmed on Tuesday morning. He has joined the club on a free transfer from La Liga side Real Betis, following the expiration of his contract at the Spanish outfit earlier this summer.

He started his career at Atletico Madrid and had loan spells at Rayo Vallecano and Wigan Athletic, where he won the FA Cup in 2013, before joining Everton on a five-year deal in 2013.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After leaving Goodison Park at the end of his contract, he joined Betis.

A former Spanish youth international, Robles brings plenty of experience to United's goalkeeping department. Meslier is the club's first-choice goalkeeper and has made 74 senior appearances since joining Leeds permanently in 2020.

Having played in England and Spain, Robles feels he can help Meslier and Klaesson improve in their roles as he looks forward to Saturday's trip to Southampton.

“I’m really excited to be back in the Premier League four years later,” said Robles.

“This is a fantastic club, I’d like to thank Leeds United for this great opportunity to come back, this is a special football club and I’m excited to come here.

PASSING ON WISDOM: Joel Robles is hoping to use his experience to help Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson after joining Leeds. Picture: Leeds United FC.

“There are very good fans here and a very good squad as well and I think this is a good option for me to keep growing.

“My objective this season is to have a positive mentality, work hard and help my teammates, to help achieve our overall objectives as a team.

“We have three goalkeepers here now and we’ll work together to help the team, this is the objective for everyone.

“At 32 I have a lot of experience behind me, the two goalkeepers are 21 and 22 and I will try to help them.

“It was the best start with three points at home, we played very well and I hope we keep this mentality for the next game against Southampton.”

Robles is the club’s eighth signing of the summer. At the end of last month, Leeds parted company with goalkeeper Kiko Casilla by mutual consent.