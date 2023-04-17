There was some more good news for Yorkshire’s major-winner golfer Matt Fitzpatrick last night as he beat Jordan Spieth to win the $20m RBC Heritage event.

But it was an interaction between his caddy and former Masters champion Jordan Spieth that set tongues wagging in West Yorkshire, rather than Fitzpatrick’s native South Yorkshire. His caddy, the renowned Billy Foster, is an avid Leeds United fan and has been attempting to recruit some of the stars of the golfing world into the ranks of Whites fans.

Last month, the Yorkshireman posted a picture of him and Jordan Spieth doing the Leeds salute on his Instagram, with the caption: “Welcome to the Leeds United fanbase Jordan Spieth. Marching on Together.” Foster is often seen wearing a cap with the Leeds crest while caddying on the PGA and DP World Tour.

So, when the pair met on the 18th green to shake hands ahead of Spieth and Fitzpatrick going into a play-off, there was only one way the American was going to recognise him.

Video on Sky Sports showed the 29-year-old, who was attempting to defend his title, give the ‘Leeds salute’ to Foster, before the pair shared a smile and a laugh.

The American wasn’t smiling for long however, with Fitzpatrick claiming the play-off win for his second triumph on American soil and his ninth worldwide.

Fitzpatrick and Foster have formed a successful pairing since linking up in 2018, and the pair will be hoping to celebrate more wins together over the course of the coming season, both on and off the golf course. A few more wins for Foster’s beloved Whites should see them safe in the Premier League for another season, while Fitzpatrick’s Sheffield United are just a few more wins from joining them in the top flight.

The US Open champion probably won’t be wanting to rely on a play-off to see the Blades back in the Premier League, however.