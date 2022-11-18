Josh Warrington has urged Leeds United fans to get behind manager Jesse Marsch after an inconsistent start to the Premier League season.

The Whites sit two points above the relegation zone, with Leeds not returning to action until December 28 against Manchester City. Marsch’s side lost 4-3 at Tottenham Hotspur in their final game before the break for the World Cup in Qatar.

They dramatically beat Liverpool and Bournemouth in their two previous league outings – with their victory over the Reds ending a run of eight games without a win.

Two victories in their final three league games before the break eased the pressure on Marsch, who now has a number of weeks to work with his squad with just three players heading to Qatar to represent their nations.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: IBF world featherweight champion, Josh Warrington shows off their belt to the fans prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Southampton at Elland Road on April 02, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Warrington has noticed a divide in the club’s fanbase, something he believes has not existed since Marcelo Bielsa was appointed in the summer of 2018 – and has urged supporters to get behind Marsch.

“There is a little bit of a divide between the fans, if I am being honest. A couple of times this season we have seen the fans turn against the board – it has not been that toxic for a good four or five years,” said Warrington.

"Since Bielsa arrived, the club has been quite united. There have been one or two times this season the ‘sack the board’ chants have been heard. For me, you need to stick with him [Marsch].

"We are playing entertaining football and we have had a few good results over the last few weeks. Yeah, we lost to Tottenham but I feel we should have come away with something from there.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)