The Whites sit two points above the relegation zone, with Leeds not returning to action until December 28 against Manchester City. Marsch’s side lost 4-3 at Tottenham Hotspur in their final game before the break for the World Cup in Qatar.
They dramatically beat Liverpool and Bournemouth in their two previous league outings – with their victory over the Reds ending a run of eight games without a win.
Two victories in their final three league games before the break eased the pressure on Marsch, who now has a number of weeks to work with his squad with just three players heading to Qatar to represent their nations.
Most Popular
Warrington has noticed a divide in the club’s fanbase, something he believes has not existed since Marcelo Bielsa was appointed in the summer of 2018 – and has urged supporters to get behind Marsch.
“There is a little bit of a divide between the fans, if I am being honest. A couple of times this season we have seen the fans turn against the board – it has not been that toxic for a good four or five years,” said Warrington.
"Since Bielsa arrived, the club has been quite united. There have been one or two times this season the ‘sack the board’ chants have been heard. For me, you need to stick with him [Marsch].
"We are playing entertaining football and we have had a few good results over the last few weeks. Yeah, we lost to Tottenham but I feel we should have come away with something from there.
"All of sudden we have bounced up the table and we are not in the relegation zone and everything has just calmed down a little bit. You have got to stay positive and stick with Jesse.“I am not all about changing managers very quick. Who are we going to get in, Sean Dyche? No disrespect but I want to watch entertaining football. When you are sat at a freezing Elland Road on a Tuesday night you want to watch something decent.”