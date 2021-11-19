Junior Firpo in Leeds United contention but Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch will miss Tottenham Hotspur trip

Left-back Junior Firpo is at least available for the matchday squad as the Whites take on a team reinvigorated by the appointment of Antonio Conte, and whose previously out-of-form striker Harry Kane scored seven goals for England in midweek.

Bamford and Ayling have not played since picking up injuries at Newcastle United in September and whilst coach Marcelo Bielsa says both are progressing "positively", he added he cannot "can't offer any certainty" about when they will be playing again.

Left-back Firpo is in contention, though, having not played since Leeds's first Premier League win of the season, against Watford in early October.

FIT AGAIN: But Junior Firpo needs to build up his minutes for Leeds United

"Firpo's evolving, he's healthy - all he needs is minutes now," said Bielsa, who added that Koch was further behind Bamford and Ayling in his rehabilitation after surgery.

Kane has only scored one Premier League goal this season but has been more prolific in the Europa League and international football. Spurs fans will be hoping his England goals lift his confidence and performances at the weekend, Leeds will obviously be hoping they do not.

"For a goalscorer to score is always good for them," reflected Bielsa. "But having said that with or without the international goals, he's a player to be respected."

On former Italy, Chelsea and Inter Milan coach Conte, Bielsa said: "He's a reference (point) in world football, not only in the league he participates in.

"He's a coach who gets very high performances from his players.