The Whites clinched their first win in nine Premier League games with Crysencio Summerville’s 89th-minute goal securing a famous triumph. It was Leeds’ first victory on this ground since a 2-1 success in April of 2001.

Liverpool had not lost for 29 games at Anfield and despite their struggles this term, their home form had kept them in touch with the Champions League places. The hosts were denied by some fine goalkeeping from Illan Meslier while Tyler Adams stood out in the United midfield.

And as Liverpool came away with nothing, Klopp admitted he would have been happy to take a point from the game after Rodrigo gave Leeds the lead four minutes in when he pounced on a loose pass from Joe Gomez before Mohammed Salah equalised.

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 29, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Summerville claimed the winner as he kept his cool to hit the ball into the bottom corner. The goal sparked wild celebrations on the touchline but for Klopp is was a feeling of frustration.

“I would have taken a point tonight - nobody would have been happy about it apart from me - when you see the game, when you concede the first one,” said the Liverpool boss.

“Take a point, it’s fine, let’s go from there. My main issue with this game is how we defended the second goal because that was something in between, ‘Oh we have the ball, oh, we don’t have it, we lose it’ but then in the end everybody, until you don’t have the ball, everybody has to defend and we were not all there.