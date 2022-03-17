Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper in line for Leeds United returns at Wolverhampton Wanderers

RECOVERY: Kalvin Phillips has been out since injuring his hamstring in December

The key pair have not played since injuring hamstrings against Brentford in December. Patrick Bamford, who was also injured that day, has just returned to fitness and Phillips and Cooper can expect to progress in a similar way.

The plan had been for Bamford to play 10 minutes at Leicester City, but with substitutes needed earlier, his comeback came from the bench against Aston Villa. He started the win against Norwich City, but was replaced at half-time.

Bamford has felt some soreness this week, but nothing expected to stop him taking another step at Molineux.

A back injury means Joe Gelhardt is a doubt to play after scoring the winner as a very late substitute against Norwich, but coach Jesse Marsch was confident he would play as he delivered an upbeat injury bulletin.

"Junior (Firpo) has an MCL (medial cruciate ligament injury)," he confirmed. "They think it's not so bad, it's a little bit lighter, grade two so from the date if they maybe think three to five weeks.

"Tyler (Roberts) had successful surgery (on a ruptured hamstring), Liam and Kalvin are fully training and are eligible for this weeknd so we'll make a decision today.

"Joffy (Gelhardt) has a little bit of a back issue, that's why he didn't play in the (under)23 game and we think he'll be ready for the match (against Wolves) but we're not totally certain.

"Lewis Bate and Jamie Shackleton both picked up injuries in that match so they might not be available.