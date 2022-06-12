Kalvin Phillips revelling in being back in an England shirt

Phillips suffered a dead leg in just the 14th minute of last Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Germany in Munich but returned as a second-half substitute for Saturday’s goalless draw against Italy at Molineux.

England will be back in action again tomorrow night when Gareth Southgate’s side face Hungary in another game at Molineux in a bid to finally record their first Nations League win of the new campaign. Phillips had been rated a doubt for Saturday’s clash against Italy due to the dead leg but is now champing at the bit to start against Hungary having missed four months of the season with a hamstring injury.

“I want to play in every game I can and the game against Hungary,” said Phillips.

Kalvin Phillips of England during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Italy at Molineux on June 11. (Picture: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

“Obviously I haven’t played as many minutes as I’d have liked to due to the injury but the game against Hungary is the one that I want to play in and hopefully get a result in.”

Phillips was brought on in the 65th minute of Saturday’s clash against Italy, replacing Declan Rice to sit alongside Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse in the middle of the park.

Asked how his leg was feeling after coming through 25 minutes, Phillips said: “It’s all right. I got a bad dead leg to be fair and obviously I couldn’t carry on against Germany and I’ve just been trying to recover and be available for obviously the next game. I did a little fitness test in the morning and I felt fine so I’m happy to be in the squad and happy to get on.”