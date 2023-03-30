Key Leeds United duo will miss Arsenal game with international injuries - but could be back soon

Willy Gnonto and Max Wober will miss the trip to Arsenal with injuries picked up on international duty.

Gnonto suffered what Italy manager Roberto Mancini described as an ankle "sprain" and Wober described his hamstring injury from the European Championship qualifier with Azerbaijan as "small".

So the hope is that both will be back soon, but coach Javi Gracia says they will not be at the Emirates.

"Max Wober and Willy Gnonto need time to recover, they are out of the (Arsenal) game," the Spaniard confirmed.

INJURY: Leeds United and Italy forward Willy Gnonto

"I'm sorry but I cannot clarify (exactly how long they will be out for) because I don't know.

"I know they are out for this game and maybe one week more, two weeks more, I cannot tell you."

Leeds host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday and Crystal Palace on Easter Sunday – two games of arguably greater importance than Saturday's because whereas Arsenal will be strong favourites as they close in on the Premier League title, Forest and Palace are relegation rivals.

Gracia was equally ambiguous about American midfielder Tyler Adams, who had hamstring surgery a fortnight ago.

HAMSTRING PROBLEM: Max Wober, left with Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez

"We'll see his evolution but after this surgery we'll see if he can play this season, (we'll take it) day by day," he said.

Leeds have not written off the midfielder returning for the closing weeks of the season, but nor can they bank on it.

Luis Sinisterra and Rodrigo returned from injury at Molineux in the last game before the international break – the latter finding the net – and afterwards Gracia said a lot of work would be put into improving their conditions but both are still building up to full fitness.

"Luis and Rodri are players who are improved their condition but they are not in the best condition," he commented. "They need time, more minutes.