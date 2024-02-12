Key Leeds United player back for Championship game at Swansea City
James has been a key player for Leeds this season, scoring 10 goals and making six more in 27 Championship appearances this season.
Byram's experience means the full-back is an important player too, but robustness has been an issue since he rejoined the club in the summer. The hope, though, is that his latest problem will not keep him out long at all.
"Sam Byram has reported some minor muscle injuries after the last game so he will definitely miss this game," confirmed Farke. "I hope he's not out too long and it's just a minor problem. We will wait for the scan but he will definitely not be involved tomorrow.
"There's some good news with Daniel James. He's back in team training and also available for the trip.
"Jamie Shackleton is back in training but will miss the game for private reasons so it's more or less the same squad."
On Byram's issue, he said: "It's a hamstring problem but not the one where he was injured before. It's a minor problem and we've got a tight schedule so we don't want to risk a bigger injury.
"We won't involve him tomorrow but we are quite hopeful he's back at the weekend, definitely the game after."
Willy Gnonto's recent form on the wing means there is scope to ease James back in, but even if only on the bench, his presence will give the team a lift as the Hull-born Wales international returns to the club which gave him his senior debut.
"(Gnonto)'s playing with consistency and end product but it's definitely good news to have Daniel back but he was fantastic in terms of end product before his injury," said Farke. "We have lots of load and many games upcoming so it's good to have another really good option, a key player with Daniel back."
