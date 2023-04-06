Key Leeds United player signs new contract that will set him up for testimonial

Just over two months after he was close to leaving, Jack Harrison has signed a new five-year contract with Leeds United.

If he sees it out, it will take the winger to 10 years at Elland Road – a milestone few modern footballers reach.

Harrison was given permission to speak to Premier League rivals Leicester City about a transfer on deadline day in January, but the Whites persuaded him to stay with the promise of a new contract offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The terms have now been agreed and the 26-year-old put pen to paper on Thursday.

Harrison had three season-long loans at Leeds from Manchester City before finally making the move permanently in 2021.

The 26-year-old has made 197 appearances for Leeds, including being an ever-present in the 2020-21 promotion-winning campaign. He has scored 33 goals for the club, including three in his last four matches after hitting a rich vein of form.

In all he has five goals and nine assists this season.

Director of football Victor Orta called him "one of the most professional players I have come across in my career, he has an unbelievable attitude and only wants to continue improving and I know we will see him at his peak over the duration of the next five years.”

NEW CONTRACT: Leeds United winger Jack Harrison