Patrick Bamford will miss Leeds United's play-off final against Southampton.

The striker has not played since injuring his knee against former club Middlesbrough at the end of the regular season.

Bamford has started 15 Championship games this season, scoring eight times.

Without him, Joel Piroe is likely to lead the line against the Saints at Wembley.

"Patrick is not available, he won't be there," said Farke. "He will definitely miss out."

That apart, the injury news is positive, with no fresh injury concerns after the 4-0 second-leg win over Norwich City which booked Leeds' place at Wembley.

"We had some minor issues during this week but it seems like every player (concerned) will be available," said Farke.

BLOW: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

"Sam Byram after his injury in the last game returned to team training on Thursday and if his body doesn't show any reaction he will be available for this game.