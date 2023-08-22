All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Latest away attendance figures for Yorkshire clubs in Championship, League One & League Two

HERE is how Yorkshire clubs figured in the away attendance stakes in the third week of the new English Football League season.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:25 BST

Hull City were backed by a travelling support of 1,256 followers in their Championship victory at Blackburn Rovers, while Huddersfield Town took an estimated 900 fans up to the Riverside Stadium for their entertaining draw at Middlesbrough.

Up the north east coast, Rotherham United received backing from 814 Millers supporters at Sunderland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An Elland Road crowd of 33,890 included 1,955 West Brom followers in the 1-1 draw at Leeds United, while 1,766 Preston fans were in the away end in their 1-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday.

The latest away attendance figures in the English Football League have been revealed.The latest away attendance figures in the English Football League have been revealed.
The latest away attendance figures in the English Football League have been revealed.

Oxford took 620 supporters to Oakwell for their 3-1 win in the third tier, with Bradford City backed in big numbers - albeit in a losing cause - with 1,600 fans witnessing their grim 3-0 Roses loss at Derek Adams's Morecambe in League Two.

In their Roses clash at Accrington, Harrogate Town were backed by 193 supporters.

Nationally, the biggest following of the weekend was recorded by League One outfit Wigan, who took a big support of 3,937 fans for the short trip to Bolton Wanderers for their Lancashire derby.

Meanwhile, high-flying Ipswich Town took 3,012 fans to West London for their Championship appointment at QPR, while in League Two, Notts County were backed by a travelling away contingent of 2,761 fans in their win at Doncaster Rovers.

Top six away EFL followings last weekend: Wigan (3,937 at Bolton), Ipswich (3,012 at QPR), Notts County (2,761 at Doncaster), Cardiff (2,200 at Leicester), Coventry (1,971 at Swansea), West Brom (1,955 at Leeds).

Related topics:League TwoEnglish Football LeagueYorkshireIpswich TownLeague OneWest BromBlackburn Rovers