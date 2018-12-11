Leeds and Aston Villa linked with Newcastle ace, Middlesbrough rival Premier League clubs for Serbian, Norwich City and Brentford consider French midfielder deal - Championship rumours

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are set to sign Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood on a free transfer following the Irish international’s exclusion from Jos Luhukay’s squad this term. (Daily Mirror)

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa

Aston Villa and Leeds United are again thought to be battling it out for a goalkeeper, with Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow the latest name to be linked at £4million. (The Sun)

Preston North End enquired about the possibility of bringing Aston Villa and Leeds United target Tom Heaton to Deepdale on loan next month. (The Sun)

West Bromwich Albion want to sign Leicester City midfielder Andy King on loan in January with the 30-year-old yet to feature this season. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, the Baggies hope to see Wes Hoolahan in regular action over the Christmas period before making a decision on whether to extend his contract until the end of the season. (Express & Star)

Norwich City and Brentford are considering a move for Drogheda United midfielder William Hondermarck. The French youngster has caught the eye since breaking into the Irish club’s first-team this campaign. (Irish Sun)

Wigan Athletic are eyeing a shock loan move for Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe, who is reportedly on the radar of Sheffield United. (The Sun)

Lancashire clubs Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers are weighting up a move for Gillingham goal machine Tom Eaves, however may face competition from Rangers. (Sky Sports News sources)

Blackburn Rovers have witnessed defender Joe Grayson, 19, put pen to paper on a new two-and-half-year deal at Ewood Park. (Blackburn Rovers official website)

Middlesbrough and West Brom will rival Crystal Palace, Burnley and Southampton in a bid to sign ex-Derby County and current PAOK forward Aleksandar Prijovic. (TEAMTalk)

Ipswich Town are committed to signing loan player Janoi Donacien on a permanent deal for £750k once his immigration status is rubber stamped. (East Anglian Daily Times)