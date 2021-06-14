Leeds eye £14m ex-Man City prospect, Hull City ready raid for Premier League outcast
Leeds United are busy at work behind the scenes, as they look to secure their key transfer targets and strengthen their squad further ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.
The Whites brought in international defenders Robin Koch and Diego Llorente last summer, along with flair players Raphinha and Rodrigo, and it will be fascinating to see which new stars arrive at Elland Road before the end of August.
Elsewhere, Leeds star Kalvin Phillips was named the Man of the Match in England's 1-0 win over Croatia their Euro 2020 opener yesterday, while Whites skipper Liam Cooper could be in action for Scotland when they take on the Czech Republic this afternoon.
Speaking ahead of today's game, Cooper said: “It’s lovely to be here (at the Euros), we’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. Not so much nerves, but I’m sure they will come when we realise what we’re about to go and do.
“We can go make history – we look forward to that and the fact we can go and make a nation proud.
“I have to pinch myself at times. What a group of lads we’ve got, living all these moments together. We’ve got plenty more to come. We’re looking forward to getting going.”
Elsewhere, down in the Championship, four Yorkshire sides will again compete in the second tier next season, with the promoted Hull City and relegated Sheffield United joining
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Hull City and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to the Euros and summer transfer window continues: