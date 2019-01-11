Leeds star wanted by FOUR Premier League clubs, Aston Villa confirm defender interest, Sheffield Wednesday eye Swedish ace, Derby County ace set for exit - Championship rumours

Have your say

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are in the hunt for Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy this month, who reportedly models his game off former White Robbie Keane. (Daily Mail via Sportslens)

Four Premier League clubs are readying big-money moves for Leeds United starlet Jack Clarke and his delayed contract talks has offered potential suitors hope of securing a deal. (Football Insider)

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is interested in reuniting with Brentford full-back Rico Henry this month, however no deal is imminent. (Birmingham Live)

Nottingham Forest have approached Leicester City over a loan move for goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic with an option to purchase him permanently at the end of the season. (Talksport)

Meanwhile, Forest keeper Jordan Smith, 24, has joined League Two side Mansfield Town on loan despite playing 32 Championship matches last campaign. (Various)

Derby County are fighting to hold off competition from Aston Villa and Everton in an attempt to lure Watford youngster Ryan Cassidy in the iPro Stadium. (Irish Mirror)

The Rams could also allow David Nugent, whose contract expires in the summer, to leave the club this month after being linked with a return to Portsmouth. (Derbyshire Live)

Newly-appointed Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has targeted a January swoop for Swedish defender Alexander Milosevic, who is available on a free transfer. (Football Insider)

Birmingham City have dealt a blow to Kilmarnock’s SPL title challenge by recalling in-form striker Greg Stewart, whose contract expires in the summer. (Daily Express & Star)

Brentford midfielder Nico Yennaris is close to leaving the club in a £5.5m transfer to Chinese Super League club Bejing Guoan. He will likely link up with Tottenham Hotspur’s Mousa Dembele. (Daily Mail)

Ipswich Town are to set confirm the arrival of former West Ham United defender James Collins on Friday, where he could go straight into Saturday’s squad vs Rotherham United. (TWTD)

Hull City and Brentford are both interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn on loan after he was recalled by Liverpool from Sheffield United earlier this month. (Various)

Wigan Athletic have rejected a £200,000 offer from Sunderland for striker Will Grigg, who is set to fall further down the pecking order following Anthony Pilkington’s arrival. (The Sun)

Blackburn Rovers defender Paul Downing is set to leave Ewood Park this month with an unnamed League One interested in the 27-year-old. (Lancashire Telegraph)