Leeds United tipped to finish below Burnley, Everton and Brentford after Aston Villa mauling

Philippe Coutinho’s opening goal in the 22nd minute helped douse a partisan home crowd and Villa added two more goals in the second half through Matty Cash and Calum Chambers.

It was Jesse Marsch's first home fixture in charge after his opening match at the helm ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat at Leicester and he said he would not be getting much sleep after this latest setback.

The 48-year-old said: “I’m not afraid of the moment and the situation. In some ways I like having my back against the wall.

“This business is not about how good you are when you’re good, it’s about how good you are when it’s really tough.

“Clearly we have a situation that is really tough. I’m not going to sleep a lot tonight, I can promise you that.

“But I will think carefully and make sure I regroup and help the team regroup, so on Sunday we can put in a much better performance.”

Leeds next face bottom club Norwich at Elland Road, while the last time they lost six consecutive league games was in February 2004. They went on to be relegated from the Premier League at the end of that season.

Following the latest Premier League results, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final top-flight table will finish and weighed up the probability of relegation for clubs in the survival battle...

1. Man City Final points: 92. Probability of winning the title: 79%.

2. Liverpool Final points: 87. Probability of winning the title: 21%.

3. Chelsea Final points: 79. Probability of top-four finish: 99%.

4. Arsenal Final points: 69. Probability of top-four finish: 61%.