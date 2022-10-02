Leeds United 0 Aston Villa 0 - player ratings

Luis Sinisterra was sent off for a second bookable offence, changing his team’s ambitions and the prism through which the match was viewed.

Illan Meslier – a strange mixture of some jittery mistakes and the saves which kept Aston Villa at bay when it was ten versus 11 6

Rasmus Kristensen – looked more like the positive attacking full-back we were expecting when he arrived in the summer 7

CUTTING EDGE: Patrick Bamford led two big Leeds United counter-attacks late in the game against Aston Villa

Robin Koch – a solid performance from the centre-back, who has leapfrogged Diego Llorente in the pecking order 7

Liam Cooper – his presence on his return from injury was reassuring, especially during Meslier's less convincing moments 6

Pascal Struijk – did a good job keeping Leon Bailey quiet 6

Marc Roca – got some rough treatment at times, a back-handed compliment 6

Tyler Adams – Luis Sinsterra's red card made his second half harder than most be he stood up to it well 7

Jack Harrison – playing on the right, he was unable to have his usual impact 6

Brenden Aaronson – no lack of effort, but not much fell for him 6

Luis Sinisterra – started the game really well after a good international break with Colombia but let the whole team down with two silly bookings 4

Rodrigo – played with the same liveliness he showed before his injury but when he slid onto Sinisterra's cross, he failed to make contact. Booked for complaining about referee Stuart Attwell's inconsistency 6

Substitutes:

Junior Firpo (for Roca, 58) – played his part in manning the barricades 6

Patrick Bamford (for Rodrigo, 68) – led two counter-attacks which could have got the ten men a goal 6

Luke Ayling (for Kristensen, 68) – no lack of courage from the man in the mask, but trying so hard made him a bit ragged at times 5

Mateusz Klich (for Aaronson, 79) – his stoppage-time run gave Leeds the chance of a winner 6

Crysencio Summerville (for Harrison, 79) – N/A