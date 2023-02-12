Leeds United 0 Manchester United 2: Whites fail to seize the moment after 80 minutes of arm wrestling

One moment was all it took for Manchester United at Elland Road. One moment is too often all it takes against Leeds United.

For 80 minutes it had been unclear which way the arm wrestle was going, if indeed it was going anywhere at all.

At least seven days on from the defeat which did for Jesse Marsch, the goal which decided this game – Alejandro Garnacho's was just window-dressing – was more down to opposition brilliance than self-inflicted but once again Leeds had failed to take their chances at the other end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After so much encouragement up to that point, Rashford's goal turned Elland Road from seriously pumped-up to massively deflated. You could feel it as he wheeled away.

FEISTY: Arguments rage between Tyrell Malacia and Tyler Adams even as the bloodied Leeds United midfielder receives treatment

One switch of play, out to Luke Shaw, one cross and Marcus Rashford hanging in the air before heading into the net for the second time in half a week was all it took.

It was marginal, video assistant referee Andy Madley having to draw the lines on his Stockley Park screen before the goal could be rubber-stamped, but Premier League games so often are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately Erik ten Hag's changes had made the difference for him. Shaw had started the game in central defence before moving out to left-back. Rashford had moved to centre-forward from the left, Wout Weghorst, made the second from the hole he had been dropped into for substitute Garnacho.

Even after a January transfer window which looked to have significantly bolstered their attacking ranks, Leeds do not have those kind of options to shake things around.

So you can add this game to the very long list of times when Leeds could claim plenty of positives without the points to back it up.

When Leeds' next head coach watches this game if he was not doing so live, he will see plenty to work with, but there is much to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder was reportedly in the director's box, though whether it was as a potential Marsch replacement or a guest of his former boss Erik ten Hag was unclear.

The lift a new man can bring is sorely needed in time to impact on next weekend's potentially pivotal trip to Goodison Park.

With Manchester United in town, it hardly needs saying the Elland Road bear pit was at full throttle when the game kicked off, Luke Ayling's header to give Leeds their first touch eliciting a huge, guttural roar.

The football followed suit with challenges flying in from all angles. Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie both made meaty tackles in the opening minutes to let their opponents know what this fixture was all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKennie's on Tyrell Malacia was as firm as it was fair and met with the response it deserved, followed by howls of disappointment when referee Paul Tierney stopped play for a head – or rather whiplash – injury to the tumbling left-back.

In all the skirmishes, football was struggling to break out as both sides employed similar shapes and personnel to Wednesday's encounter.

Bruno Fernandes, so harsh on Leeds in recent seasons, let them off the hook when the guard slipped a couple of times in the first half.

He was in to much space when he ran onto a Jaden Sancho lay-off after 20 minutes but dragged his shot wide. He ended the half with a strange and unsuccessful dink Illan Meslier held.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Malacia often moving into central midfield when his side had the ball, the right wing looked ripe for Leeds counter-attacks but when Jack Harrison popped up there it was because Harry Maguire dallied on the ball, and the Sheffielder recovered to win the ball back.

Crysencio Summerville did have a chance late in the half but de Gea stuck out a glove to his effort, which looked like it might have done beyond the far post anyway.

Robin Koch might have been punished for a strange header across his goal had Wout Weghorst not been dragged out of the centre to try and pressure him.

it was the German caught in possession by Fernandes at the end of the half but Meslier again denied the Portuguese playmaker and self-appointed assistant referee, and the corner ricocheted just the safe side of the goal off Ayling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds restarted strongly, but without scoring, de Gea turning Summerville's shot around the post, Harrison stabbing an Ayling cross wide and a poor kick by the goalkeeper unpunished when Fred robed Patrick Bamford. Ayling had a shot deflected wide after Fernandes headed a clearance his way and Koch's header deflected for a corner.

But there was always red devilment to be aware of, as Diogo Dalot's 64th-minute shot against the crossbar. Fred shot just wide from distance.

Willy Gnonto cut inside but shot straight at the goalkeeper and when Junior Firpo bundled his way through then threaded a cute pass to Summerville, Shaw was able to beat him to it.

De Gea also saved with his feet from the winger when Georginio Rutter won the ball high up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it all counted for nothing when Rashford headed in.

Garnacho's goal five minutes later, touched in off his near post by Meslier, felt almost as irrelevant as the goals Rashford and Werghorst had chalked off for offside.

The moment had passed and it was the other United who seized it.

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; McKennie (Greenwood 86), Adams; Summerville, Harrison, Gnonto; Bamford (Rutter 59).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unused substitutes: Aaronson, Gyabi, Robles, Kristensen, Monteiro, Fernandez, Mullen.

Manchester United: de Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Shaw, Malacia (Martínez 61); Fred, Sabitzer; Rashford (Elanga 90), Fernandes, Sancho (Garnacho 61); Weghorst.

Unused substitutes: Lindelof, Varane, Heaton, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Iqbal.